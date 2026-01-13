Pittsburgh Steelers 3-Round Mock Draft: Finding a quarterback post Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers' season came to an end on Monday Night against the Texans in the most predictable fashion. The offense wasn't nearly good enough, failing to capitalize on several forced turnovers from the defense before that unit eventually started to crack as the game progressed. After another season without a win in the Playoffs, the Steelers enter an offseason filled with questions.

The fanbase chanted throughout the season, calling for Mike Tomlin to be fired, and now we'll see if the team gives in. Regardless of whether Tomlin is back or not, the team needs to find a quarterback, as that could've been the final game of Aaron Rodgers career. The defense was the most expensive unit in the league and underwhelmed for stretches, while the offense lacks weapons.

Pittsburgh Steelers Mock Draft: Trinidad Chambliss arrives as the heir to Aaron Rodgers

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

The Steelers' offense was such a pain to watch this season, as it felt like they needed everything to go right on a long drive to score a touchdown. Aside from DK Metcalf, this team needs a big-play threat to help make it easier on this unit. KC Concepcion would be the perfect addition to this offense as he's able to create big plays after the catch and win deep.

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Trinidad Chambliss - Quarterback - Ole Miss

Whether Aaron Rodgers returns or not, the Steelers need to add a quarterback as his health is a concern with age, while they need to lock a long-term plan in place. Trinidad Chambliss may end up in this class after his waiver was denied, and he'd make a great addition for the Steelers. Chambliss has limited experience against top teams, but he's shown enough flashes to potentially sneak into the 1st round.

76. Pittsburgh Steelers: Julian Neal - Cornerback - Arkansas

The defense is going to need an influx of young talent in the secondary, as some of the veteran additions didn't live up to expectations. Julian Neal made a massive leap this season with impressive coverage in zone while being solid against the run, but he'll need to continue developing in man coverage.

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Isaiah World - Offensive Tackle - Oregon

The Steelers should look to add talent to the offensive line as they have a ton invested in the unit, but it's not good enough to this point. Isaiah World would make for an interesting 3rd round pick as he has all the size and traits to become an elite offensive tackle, but he needs to put it together on the field making him a player to develop long term

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zakee Wheatley - Safety - Penn State

The Steelers weren't nearly good enough at safety, even with the trade for Kyle Dugger, as the team should look to get younger and cheaper. Penn State's Zakee Wheatley is the type of player the Steelers should plug right into this defense. Wheatley had an excellent season both as a run defender and in coverage, with an ability to line up all over the secondary.