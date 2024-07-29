3 most important games for Florida football in 2024
This is a big season for Billy Napier and Florida football.
The third-year head coach is just 11-14 through his first two seasons and for those who know anything about the Gators, that's just not going to cut it. Dan Mullen was fired for much less and Napier knows that he's on one of the hottest seats in the country and if he can't turn things around quickly, he might be out of a job soon.
With the season about a month away from kickoff, there are a number of roadblocks in Napier's way if he wants to lead Florida back to a bowl game and maybe even shock some people with SEC title contention.
These are Florida's most important 2024 games.
3. LSU (Nov. 16)
It was tough to choose between the likes of Georgia, Ole Miss, and Tennessee for this one, but I think LSU is the most winnable game for the Gators in the final month of the regular season -- yes, that's how tough the November schedule is for this team.
This LSU games comes after a stretch in which Florida goes to Tennessee, hosts a pesky Kentucky team, plays Georgia in Jacksonville, and goes to Texas. If the Gators can't pick up a win here, there's a chance that they'll finish the regular season with seven straight losses or six losses in their final seven games. It could be that poor of a stretch.
A win over LSU could at least break up the losing streak give the Gators some confidence again heading into a big Ole Miss game and then a season-ending rivalry game.
2. Miami (Aug. 31)
Florida opens the season with an in-state showdown and also ends it with one. The Gators will face a Miami team that many expect to contend for a playoff spot this season and if Florida is going to make any noise in 2024 or just simply make a bowl game, this is a matchup it must win.
Miami does bring in Cam Ward and Damien Martinez along with an elite recruiting class, so this game won't be easy but the Gators need to make a statement to open the year.
1. at Florida State (Nov. 30)
That's right, two of the three most important games for Florida this season come against ACC opponents. Why? Because the Gators aren't going to win the SEC, barring a miracle, so conference games won't be as important as handling in-state foes with recruiting implications and fan support on the line.
If Florida can just stay afloat in the SEC and go somewhere around .500 in conference play, beating a team like Florida State could be massive for the future of Napier and the program.
Napier has yet to beat the Seminoles so fans are getting a little restless, especially since the Gators are 0-2 versus Georgia in the other major rivalry game under the third-year head coach. A win against Florida State will show that Napier is making progress and it would save his job, more than likely.