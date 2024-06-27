Realistic expectations for Florida football in 2024
Patience in Gainesville is running thin and Florida football fans expect more.
Fortunately for Billy Napier, he's bringing in the No. 7 recruiting class for 2024 and also the fifth-best transfer class, so talent won't be an excuse anymore. He is just 11-14 in his two years at Florida which is far short of expectations and fans are fed up. Basically, he needs to win big in 2024 if he wants to keep his job because another losing season with no bowl game simply won't cut it.
Like I said, however, he is bringing in a ton of talent. His 2024 recruiting class is led by five-star quarterback DJ Lagway who might just push Graham Mertz for the starting job this season. I think Mertz wins it but he could have a short leash this season.
Napier's incoming transfer class is even more impressive than his 2024 recruiting class.
In fact, he's bringing in Cormani McClain, Elijah Badger, Jason Zandamela, Asa Turner, Jameer Grimsley, Grayson Howard, Trikweze Bridges, and Joey Slackman who are all four-star transfers or just on the border of being four-stars in the 2024 cycle. These guys could all start.
So what can we realistically expect from this team in 2024?
Well, I think the Gators will have a really good defense -- potentially one of the best in the SEC -- and an offense that will be able to put up points when needed.
With that being said, looking at the schedule, I do think the Gators start the season 5-0 with wins over Miami, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State. They'll lose to Tennessee before beating Kentucky to reach bowl eligibility by Halloween. They will lose to Georgia (no shock there) before losing at Texas and splitting the LSU and Ole Miss home games. Sitting at 7-4, they could pick up a huge road win over Florida State in the finale, but I just don't see it. A 7-5 finish isn't too bad.
Is this enough to keep Napier around another year though?