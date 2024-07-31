3 most improved position groups for Arizona State football in 2024
Arizona State football went just 3-9 in Kenny Dillingham's first season with the program and everyone is expecting some improvement in year two.
Which position groups will be the most improved?
1. Running back
Even after adding Sacramento State transfer running back Cam Skattebo, the 2022 Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year last season, the Arizona State Sun Devils struggled to run the ball effectively.
Ranked 111th in rushing yards per game with 111.9, they added University of Southern California running back Raleek Brown and Colorado running back Alton McCaskill in the transfer portal and highly-recruited running back Jason Brown out of the state of Washington.
Brown, like Skattebo gives the Sun Devils a versatile option out of the backfield with their ability to be receiving threats, and McCaskill gives the Sun Devils a traditional runner who rushed for 16 touchdowns in 2021 as a member of the Houston Cougars.
With the help of an improved offensive line, and added running back depth look for the Sun Devils to establish the run in 2024.