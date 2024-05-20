5 most overrated college football teams ahead of 2024 season
Penn State
Miami
Texas A&M
Clemson
Oklahoma
The 2024 season is right around the corner and before we know it, we'll all be playing EA Sports College Football 25 while we impatiently wait for kickoff.
Fans are gearing up for a three-month stretch before college football returns and we're lucky that it will be the first summer with a video game dedicated to the sport in a decade. That should help summer fly by, but there
Spring ball is in the books and pretty much every major blog and news outlet came out with its own post-spring Top 25 projections for 2024. There were plenty of surprise teams that made most of these projected Top 25s and some that finished the 2023 season on low notes that are getting way too much love.
So who are the most overrated college football teams after spring ball?
5. Oklahoma Sooners
I like what Brent Venables is building in Norman and I truly think the Sooners will be back to contending for titles in the near future, but that's just not going to happen in 2024.
Oklahoma lost Dillon Gabriel to the transfer portal and Jackson Arnold is taking over as QB1 this season which seems intriguing, but a first-year starting quarterback taking the reins in the Sooners' first season in the SEC just has disaster written all over it.
Sure, Oklahoma is coming off a 10-3 season in 2023, but that was in the Big 12 and Gabriel was leading the offense. I think this team is in for a rude awakening in their first year in the SEC.
A lot of publications have Oklahoma ranked in the 10-15 range, but even after a 10-win season, I think many -- including myself -- are expecting too much from the Sooners in 2024.