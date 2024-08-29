ABC/ESPN 'Running it Back' with revamped theme song for SEC on ABC telecasts
By Sam Fariss
SEC football is just hours away and ABC officially released its new theme song for the Southeastern Conference.
A twist on a classic, the ESPN affiliate revamped its college football theme song from the 1990s and early 2000s to highlight the strong historic ties and powerhouse programs within the SEC.
The video, released by ESPN PR, features clips of both old and new conference members.
The rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma, the newest additions to the SEC, is featured at the beginning and logos from all 16 programs are featured throughout.
The nondescript, silhouetted football player seems to be running among the SEC programs during the minute-and-a-half-long video.
ABC also featured some clips of SEC teams, such as Texas A&M, Missouri, and more, from previous seasons, giving a nod to the programs that have been in the conference before this season.
Many football fans were unpleased with the re-orchestrated version of the decades-old college football theme song but as for now, the SEC on ABC song is here to stay.
The original song was featured on ABC courtesy of Jefferson Pilot Sports and highlighted some of the best parts of each team, especially ahead of a conference matchup.
Arkansas will be the first SEC team to take the field this season as the Razorbacks take on in-state opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
However, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are the first SEC team to kick off on ABC when they face the No. 14 Clemson Tigers in the Aflac Kickoff Game.
Maybe Georgia fans will be treated to their own version of ABC's intro to SEC football.