Analyzing Bowling Green's last-minute loss to Old Dominion
The Bowling Green Falcons suffered a gut-wrenching 30-27 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday. This homecoming heartbreak at Doyt Perry Stadium not only dropped the Falcons to 1-3 on the season but also highlighted recurring issues that have plagued the team in recent weeks.
With just over three minutes left in the game, Bowling Green seemed poised for victory. Terion Stewart's 13-yard touchdown run had given the Falcons a 27-23 lead, electrifying the home crowd. However, what followed was a defensive breakdown that will undoubtedly haunt head coach Scot Loeffler and his staff as they prepare for conference play.
Old Dominion, led by backup quarterback Colton Joseph, orchestrated a huge 79-yard drive in 13 plays. The Monarchs' ground game, which had been relatively contained for much of the game, came alive when it mattered most. Of the 79 yards gained on the final drive, 57 came on the ground, exposing Bowling Green's inability to stop the run in crucial moments.
"We've got to find a way to finish," said BGSU senior cornerback Jordan Oladokun. "Three games that we lost by one play going the other way. It hurts."
The last-minute collapse was symptomatic of larger defensive issues for Bowling Green. The Falcons have now allowed at least 180 rushing yards in all four games this season, a trend that must be reversed if they hope to compete in the MAC. Old Dominion finished with 189 rushing yards, with Aaron Young and Colton Joseph combining for 139 yards on just 21 carries.
Coach Loeffler acknowledged the defensive struggles, stating, "What we've got to do is we've got to find a way to finish." Addressing these defensive lapses will be paramount as the team prepares for MAC play.
A record-breaking performance by tight end Harold Fannin Jr was lost in the disappointment of defeat. The junior hauled in 12 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns, setting a new Bowling Green record for single-game receiving yards by a tight end. Fannin's emergence as a reliable target for quarterback Connor Bazelak provides a silver lining for the Falcons' offense moving forward.
Bazelak himself had a solid outing, completing 27 of 36 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns. However, his fourth-quarter interception—his fourth in the last three games, all coming in the final quarter—proved costly and will likely be an area of focus in upcoming practices.
While the passing attack showed promise, Bowling Green's ground game left much to be desired. The Falcons managed just 96 rushing yards on 33 carries, a stark contrast to their ability to move the ball through the air. Coach Loeffler didn't mince words, calling the running game "the most disappointing thing of the evening, offensively."
This imbalance in the offensive attack may have contributed to Bowling Green's inability to close out the game, allowing Old Dominion to mount their comeback.
Looking Ahead: MAC Play
As the Falcons prepare for their conference opener against Akron, the team finds itself at a crossroads. With three consecutive losses, each by seven points or less, Bowling Green must find a way to turn narrow defeats into victories.
"As painful as this is, we're getting ready to enter our season when everything's on the line," Coach Loeffler remarked, hinting at the importance of conference play in determining the team's fate.
For Bowling Green to right the ship, several key areas need immediate attention:
- Defensive consistency, particularly against the run
- Improved clock management and game-closing ability
- A more balanced offensive attack to complement the passing game
- Elimination of costly fourth-quarter turnovers
As the Falcons head into MAC play, the margin for error becomes increasingly slim. However, if they can learn from these early-season setbacks and leverage the positives—such as Fannin's breakout performance and Bazelak's accuracy—Bowling Green may yet turn their season around.