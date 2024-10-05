Arizona State looks to get its season back on track vs Kansas in front of sellout crowd
After being picked to finish last in the Big 12 preseason poll, the Arizona State Sun Devils turned heads after rattling off three-straight wins to open their inaugural season in the Big 12.
Suffering a tough loss to Texas Tech in their last game, the Sun Devils are coming off a bye week with a chance to add another win to their record against a struggling Kansas Jayhawks team.
A swiss army knife in the backfield, the Sun Devils offense has been led by senior running back Cam Skattebo who does a little bit of everything with 433 rushing yards on 86 carries and 190 receiving yards on 13 catches. With the offense relying on him for so much and his punishing running style, a bye week couldn't have come at a better time for Skattebo.
With a talented room of wide receivers, freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt needs to be sharper with his throws if the Sun Devils want to continue their success as the season chugs along.
His 59.1 percent completion percentage ranks tied for 95th in college football, and while it is his first year as a Sun Devil they need him to step up to take some of the offensive workload off of the shoulders of Skattebo.
The Sun Devils defense has done everything they can to keep their team in games by allowing only 286 yards per game and 82,3 rushing yards per game, both of which rank in the top 25 in the NCAA.
In his second season as Sun Devils defensive coordinator, Brian Ward has been confusing opposing offenses and will look to continue that versus the Jayhawks on Saturday evening in front of a packed house.
Projected to win three games in 2024 by ESPN analytics, the Sun Devils have a chance to pass that projection as they look to continue their journey towards their first bowl game under Dillingham and their first as a team since 2021.