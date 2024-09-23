Ben Herbstreit and his owner Kirk earn spots on the 2024 SI Power List
By Sam Fariss
Ben Herbstreit's fame erupted during the 2023 college football season as his owner, Kirk Herbstreit, trotted him around various games and events throughout the year. In 2024, teams have gone so far as to create press passes specifically for Ben.
The beloved dog travels via plane and tour bus to attend games, ESPN College GameDay, and more alongside analyst and commentator Kirk. Ben has even been able to meet some fellow furry friends along the way:
Most recently, Sports Illustrated released its list of the 50 most influential figures in sports. On that list were none other than Kirk and Ben.
Ben is "a certified emotional support animal who tags along on private flights from game to game and sometimes even has his own media credential," the list states as it acknowledges the fan following that Ben has garnered.
So far this season, Ben has received on-field access for the Oklahoma Sooners versus Tennessee Volunteers, the Michigan Wolverines versus Texas Longhorns, and more as he travels the country with Kirk.
Ben can often be seen behind the College GameDay desk, sitting aside Kirk and Lee Corso. He can also be seen greeting his fans, chasing squirrels, and vying for unending attention.
Kirk has been part of the College GameDay since 2006 – a few years after he first joined ESPN – following his career with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Ben, Kirk, and the rest of the College GameDay crew will be in Tuscaloosa this week as they attend the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide versus No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs matchup. Maybe Ben will get to meet Georgia's real-life bulldog mascot Uga or Alabama's costumed mascot Big Al...