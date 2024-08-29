Big 12 betting lines for Week 1 matchups
With the additions of the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of Colorado, and the University of Utah to the Big 12 conference, the Big 12 is wide open this year and it will be a dogfight to see who comes out on top.
With that said let's take a look at the betting lines for the Week 1 matchups for the members of the Big 12.
Thursday, August 29, 2024
New Hampshire @ UCF 7:00 PM EST
New Hampshire spread +39.5 (-110 BetMGM)
UCF spread -38.5 (-121 BetRivers)
North Dakota State @ Colorado 8:00 PM EST
NDS ML (+350 Bet365)
NDS spread +11 (-110 Bet365)
Colorado ML (-375 DraftKings)
Colorado spread -10 (-115 DraftKings)
Lindenwood @ Kansas 8:00 PM EST
Lindenwood spread +48 (-110 Bet365)
Kansas spread -46.5 (-115 FanDuel)
Southern Utah @ Utah 9:00 PM EST
Southern Utah spread +40 (-112 BetRivers)
Utah spread -38.5 (-115 FanDuel)
Friday, August 30, 2024
TCU @ Stanford 10:30 PM EST
TCU ML (-330 Caesars)
TCU spread -9 (-110 Bet365)
Stanford ML (+270 Bet365)
Stanford spread +9.5 (-108 DraftKings)
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Penn State @ West Virginia noon EST
Penn State ML (-300 BetMGM)
Penn State spread -7.5 (-110 BetRivers)
West Virginia ML (+280 BetRivers)
West Virginia spread +8.5 (-110 Bet365)
South Dakota State @ Oklahoma State 2:00 PM EST
South Dakota State ML (+295 BetRivers)
South Dakota State spread +10 (-121 DraftKings)
Oklahoma State ML (-360 DraftKings)
Oklahoma State spread -9.5 (-113 BetRivers)
Towson @ Cincinnati 2:30 PM EST
Towson ML (+3000 DraftKings)
Towson spread +31.5 (-110 BetRivers)
Cincinnati ML (-10000 DraftKings)
Cincinnati spread -30.5 (-110 DraftKings)
North Dakota @ Iowa State 3:30 PM EST
North Dakota ML (+2200 FanDuel)
North Dakota spread +28.5 (-113 BetRivers)
Iowa State ML (-8000 FanDuel)
Iowa State spread -27 (-110 DraftKings)
Tarleton @ Baylor 7:00 PM EST
Tarleton ML (+2200 FanDuel)
Tarleton spread +28.5 (-105 FanDuel)
Baylor ML (-6500 FanDuel)
Baylor spread -27.5 (-110 DraftKings)
UT Martin @ Kansas State 7:00 PM EST
UT Martin spread +37.5 (-105 FanDuel)
Kansas State spread -36 (-110 DraftKings)
UNLV @ Houston 7:00 PM EST
UNLV ML (+120 Bet365)
UNLV spread +2.5 (-105 FanDuel)
Houston ML (-130 BetMGM)
Houston spread -2.5 (-110 BetMGM)
Abilene Christian @ Texas Tech 7:30 PM EST
Abilene Christian ML (+3000 FanDuel)
Abilene Christian spread +33 (-110 DraftKings)
Texas Tech ML (-10000 FanDuel)
Texas Tech spread -31.5 (-110 FanDuel)
Southern Illinois @ BYU 8:00 PM EST
Southern Illinois ML (+500 BetRivers)
Southern Illinois spread +14.5 (-110 BetRivers)
BYU ML (-650 DraftKings)
BYU spread -14 (-110 DraftKings)
New Mexico @ Arizona 10:30 PM EST
New Mexico ML (+2500 BetMGM)
New Mexico spread +31.5 (-110 BetMGM)
Arizona ML (-6500 DraftKings)
Arizona spread -30.5 (-112 DraftKings)
Wyoming @ Arizona State 10:30 PM EST
Wyoming ML (+230 DraftKings)
Wyoming spread +7.5 (-115 FanDuel)
Arizona State ML (-275 BetMGM)
Arizona State spread -7 (-110 Bet365)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IL/NJ/OH/PA/WV). Call 1-800-522-4700 (CO/DC/KS/LA/WY). Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ). Call 1-800-BETS-OFF or visit yourlifeiowa.org/gambling (IA) Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT or text INGAMB to 53342 (IN). Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit https://helplinema.org/problemgambling/ (MA). Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-800-270-7117 (MI). Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (46769) (NY). Call or text 1-800-889-9789 (TN). Call or text 1-888-532-3500 (VA).