Can't-miss clashes: College football Week 2's premier matchups
By Justin Perez
Last Matchup: Texas won 38-37(2005 Rose Bowl) All-Time Series: Texas leads 1-0 Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan
It's hard to believe this but these two iconic programs have only met once before. That took place at the end of the 2004 season in the 2005 Rose Bowl. It was a time when the New Year's 6 Bowl Games were everything. Now it's a different time. Texas is coming off of destroying Colorado State 52-0 last week. Michigan, despite struggling a bit, was able to beat Fresno State, 30-10.
This is the Longhorns first true test of the season and this can be a signature win in their inaugural SEC season. This would be the perfect time to do so. Michigan has the longest winning streak in the country, at 16 games. They also have won 23 consecutive home games. The Wolverines haven't experienced a loss in "The Big House" since a defeat to Ohio State in 2019.
Last week against the Rams, Texas flourished on both sides of the ball. The Longhorns racked up 545 yards of total offense. Quarterback Quinn Ewers was terrific, completing 20 of 27 passes for 260 yards, and three touchdowns. Isaiah Bond led the way for the receivers with five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.
However, he'll certainly face more of a pass rush in this game, as Michigan will go after him.
Defensively, Texas shut down the high-powered offensive attack of Colorado State. They did beat a team that was better than what most people think. CSU is known for their passing game yet they only got 74 passing yards. The Longhorns picked off Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi twice. Meanwhile, Michigan had a bit more of a challenge against Fresno State but got the job done.
Under new coach Sherrone Moore, the Wolverines rotated quarterbacks and didn't feature star runner Donovan Edwards all that much. Davis Warren threw for 118 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Colston Loveland made eight catches for 87 yards and caught the one TD pass from Warren. Defensively, Michigan picked off Fresno QB Mikey Keene twice and sacked him three times.
Now, although Texas looked flawless in their first game, their offensive output won't seem effortless this time. The Wolverines still have one of the top defenses in college football and they proved it last week, when the unit has to play the role of hero. Michigan may shut down the Texas offense. But can they? If there's one certain thing is that Michigan has the athleticism advantage.
This is where the game's outcome will be decided. If Michigan can stay headstrong the entire game, they will put themselves in a position to get a major upset. However, if the defense lets Texas get a few scores, then the game can get out of reach. Michigan's offense isn't as potent as their opposition.
Not to mention there are so many new faces in the offense.
As mentioned earlier, the Wolverines rotated between Davis Warren and Alex Orji but neither of them could get their passing game going. When the team in blue has possession of the ball, expect them to lean heavily on the ground game in an attempt to control the clock and keep Quinn Ewers on the sidelines.
Donovan Edwards is guaranteed to get a heavier workload this week. They will play the field position game.