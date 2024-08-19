Carson Beck and Travis Hunter highlight preseason AP All-America team
By Sam Fariss
With just five days until the first whistle of college football, the Associated Press released its 2024 preseason All-America teams.
Unsurprisingly dominated by players from the SEC and the Big Ten, the other two Power Four conferences and independent programs have just nine players on the first team.
Preseason AP All-America First Team
Offense:
- Quarterback – Carson Beck, Georgia Bulldogs
- Running backs – Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State Cowboys; Omarion Hampton, North Carolina Tar Heels
- Tackles – Klevin Banks Jr., Texas Longhorns; Will Campbell, LSU Tigers
- Guards – Donovan Jackson, Ohio State Buckeyes; Tate Ratledge, Georgia Bulldogs
- Center – Parker Brailsford, Alabama Crimson Tide
- Tight end – Colston Loveland, Michigan Wolverines
- Wide receivers – Luther Burden III, Missouri Tigers; Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State Buckeyes; Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona Wildcats
- All-purpose – Travis Hunter, Colorado Buffaloes
- Kicker – Graham Nicholson, Alabama Crimson Tide
Defense:
- Edge – James Pearce Jr., Tennessee Volunteers; Ashton Gillotte, Louisville Cardinals
- Tackles – Mason Graham, Michigan Wolverines; Howard Cross III, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Linebackers – Harold Perkins Jr., LSU Tigers; Jay Higgins, Iowa Hawkeyes; Barrett Carter, Clemson Tigers
- Cornerbacks – Will Johnson, Michigan Wolverines; Denzel Burke, Ohio State Buckeyes
- Safeties – Malaki Starks, Georgia Bulldogs; Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes
- Defensive back – Xavier Watts, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Punter – Alex Mastromanno, Florida State Seminoles
Preseason AP All-America Second Team
Offense:
- Quarterback – Dillon Gabriel, Oregon Ducks
- Running backs – TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State Buckeyes; Ashton Jeanty, Boise State Broncos
- Tackles – Ajani Cornelius, Oregon Ducks; Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Guards – Tyler Booker, Alabama Crimson Tide; Dylan Fairchild, Georgia Bulldogs
- Center – Cooper Mays, Tennessee Volunteers
- Tight end – Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Wide receivers – Tez Johnson, Oregon Ducks; Tre Harris, Ole Miss Rebels; Ricky White III, UNLV
Defense:
- Edge – Nic Scourton, Texas A&M Aggies; Abdul Carter, Penn State Nittany Lions
- Tackles – Tyleik Williams, Ohio State Buckeyes; Deone Walker, Kentucky Wildcats
- Linebackers – Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma Sooners; Jason Henderson, Old Dominion Monarchs; Nick Martin, Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Cornerbacks - Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame Fighting Irish; Sebastian Castro, Iowa Hawkeyes
- Safeties – Dillon Thieneman, Purdue Boilermakers; Billy Bowman, Oklahoma Sooners
- Defensive back – Ricardo Hallman, Wisconsin Badgers
- Punter – James Ferguson-Reynolds, Boise State Broncos
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes lead the way with six players on both teams, including four on the preseason All-America first team.
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs trail just behind the Buckeyes with five total players, followed by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with four and the Oregon Ducks with three.
Notably, the Boise State Broncos have the most players represented for a non-Power Four program with two athletes on the second team.