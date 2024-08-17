One of these eight players will win the Heisman Trophy
By Sam Fariss
The 2024 college football season is nearly upon us and one of the hot button topics already in discussion is the race for the Heisman Trophy.
With talented quarterbacks across the country and skill position players vying for their shot at the prize, dozens of athletes are in the conversation this year.
From Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel to Cam Ward at Miami (FL), there are top-level talents all over the place, but only one player can walk away with the illustrious Heisman at the end of the season.
So, which eight collegiate football players are most likely to win the prize?
Repeatedly stuck as the backup quarterback for the LSU Tigers, Garrett Nussmeier enters his junior season as the projected, and likely, starter for Brian Kelly's squad.
With his experience over the past three seasons, Nussmeier is expected to be a standout player for the Tigers in 2024.
Last season, Jaxson Dart and Ole Miss shocked the world with an 11-2 overall record and a second-place finish in the SEC East.
Now, with more experience under his belt and divisions a thing of the past, Dart and the Rebels are expected to be even better than last year.
It wouldn't be college football without an Alabama quarterback in the mix for the Heisman ballot.
This season, returning QB Jalen Milroe is set to take the Tide into the most competitive conference in the nation and fight for his team to earn its keep against higher-rated Texas and Georgia.
At the end of the 2023 season, Nico Iamaleava was thrown into the deep end against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl.
He ended up earning the MVP and leading the Volunteers to 35-0 shutout victory. 2024 is only filled with higher expectations of the sophomore quarterback,
Transfer quarterback Will Howard officially locked down the starting quarterback job for Ohio State less than three weeks ahead of the season.
Despite cutting it close ot the dealine, Howard is expected to have an impressive season and has marched his way to +1400 odds for the Heisman.
Returning to the Heisman watchlist from last year, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is ready for his first season in the SEC.
The junior QB is projected to have an elite season with the Longhorns despite entering the toughest conference in the nation.
Returning as the Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback and looking for revenge after a disappointing finish to the 2023 season is none other than Carson Beck.
This year, as Beck and his team look to return to the National Championship, he has been a frequent favorite for the Heisman Trophy but as the summer ends, he stands as the second-most-likely winner.
Another transfer quarterback and one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the nation, Dilon Gabriel is ready to set the Big Ten on fire with the Oregon Ducks.
Before injuries affected his last season for the Oklahoma Sooners, Dillon Gabriel was in the mix for early conversations about Heisman possibilities. This season, he is back and better than ever.