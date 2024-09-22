College football rankings 2024: Projected Top 25 after Week 4
Another week of college football is in the books and it's hard to believe that we're already headed into Week 5 of the regular season after four exciting slates of games already.
The week started with a ranked matchup on Friday night between Nebraska and Illinois (crazy, right?) in Lincoln and the Illini pulled off the surprising upset.
Saturday started with some intriguing matchups like Clemson hosting an NC State team that began the season with high expectations. The Tigers dominated from start to finish and showed that maybe the season-opening blowout loss to Georgia was an outlier. And although neither team was ranked, Florida and Mississippi State was another fun one that went the Gators' way -- Billy Napier is breathing a sigh of relief.
The afternoon slate was every bit as intriguing -- if not more so. No. 18 Michigan hosted No. 11 USC for a Big Ten showdown (yes, you read that correctly). The Wolverines made the plays down the stretch to pull off the "upset" at home and potentially move up in the Week 5 polls.
There weren't many high profile games at night, but those will come soon.
Let's check to see what I believe the AP Top 25 will look like.
Projection
Team
Record
Previous rank
1
Texas
4-0
1
2
Georgia
3-0
2
3
Ohio State
3-0
3
4
Tennessee
4-0
6
5
Alabama
3-0
4
6
Ole Miss
4-0
5
7
Missouri
4-0
7
8
Miami
4-0
8
9
Oregon
3-0
9
10
Penn State
3-0
10
11
Utah
4-0
12
12
Michigan
3-1
18
13
LSU
3-1
16
14
USC
2-1
11
15
Notre Dame
3-1
17
16
Louisville
3-0
19
17
Clemson
2-1
21
18
Iowa State
3-0
20
19
Illinois
4-0
24
20
Oklahoma State
3-1
14
21
Texas A&M
3-1
25
22
Boise State
2-1
NR
23
UNLV
3-0
NR
24
Boston College
3-1
NR
25
Oklahoma
2-1
15
There should be a lot of movement in the 15-25 range as a number of teams in there lost on Saturday and we should see a couple of new ranked teams as Nebraska and Northern Illinois are sure to drop out after tough home losses to "inferior" opponents -- although Illinois is proving to be legit.