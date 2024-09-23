Deion Sanders Jr. says Colorado doesn't deserve any votes in the AP Poll
By Sam Fariss
Deion Sanders' first son, Deion Sanders Jr. who played at SMU, has become a video producer and often creates content for his father's football team, the Colorado Buffaloes while his two younger brothers, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, play on the field.
In the most recent AP Poll, the Buffs received zero votes despite their incredible overtime win over the Baylor Bears.
Fans immediately went into an uproar, despite the win being the Buffaloes' first victory over an FBS team this season. One fan tagged a Colorado beat reporter, Brian Howell, asking if he could explain the lack of votes for the team...
Howell actually replied, "They haven’t beaten anyone of note, got rolled by the one good team they played and they’re a miracle away from being 2-2. Keep winning and they’ll get there."
In response to the fan account, Deion Sanders Jr. said that the Colorado squad didn't deserve any votes for a spot in the Top 25 rankings.
At the end of the day, Colorado has struggled over the past season and four weeks. This year, the Buffaloes lost to Nebraska on the road and have only found wins at home, against the Colorado State Rams, North Dakota State Bisons, and Baylor Bears.
This week, the Buffs visit Orlando to take on the undefeated UCF Knights. If Colorado earns a win against its second conference opponent of the season, maybe Deion Jr. will believe that the team deserves a few nods of recognition.
Colorado and UCF are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on FOX on Sept. 28.