DJU, Quinn Ewers, and Bryce Young all fall victim to the Dr. Pepper Fansville curse
By Sam Fariss
Getting benched, sustaining an injury, and losing three consecutive games are just the latest examples of the Dr. Pepper Fansville curse.
Star quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Bryce Young were both featured in the commercials during their college football careers and more recently DJ Uiagalelei and Quinn Ewers have made appearances in the ads.
Following the acting gigs, each quarterback has gone on a slut, entered a rut, or been sidelined.
In 2023, Williams and the USC Trojans went 8-5 overall following his Heisman-winning season and his appearance in the commercials. Young, now with the Carolina Panthers, got benched following a rocky start to his second season in the NFL.
DJU, who has bounced from Clemson to Oregon State to Florida State, has started his 2024 campaign with a 0-3 start, failing to find a win for the Seminoles.
Most recently, and perhaps most unfortunately, Ewers was sidelined due to an oblique strain that he sustained in the Longhorns' game against the UTSA Roadrunners. On Thursday, it was officially announced that backup quarterback Arch Manning would get the start in Texas' Week 4 matchup against the ULM Warhawks.
No, there is obviously no real connection between the Dr. Pepper commercials and the players' success on or off the field. However, four quarterbacks in a row falling into tough times after their appearances in the ads may make the ears of more superstitious fans burn a little.
Williams seems to be the first to turn the tides ever so slightly, as he has led the NFL's Chicago Bears to a 1-and-1 start to their season.