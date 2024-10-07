End zone Excellence & Epic Fails: The most memorable moments from Week 6
By Justin Perez
Army improved the 5-0 this weekend as they easily defeated Tulsa, 49-7. In the game, Bryson Daily only threw five passes. Yet he threw for 140 yards and two of those throws went for touchdowns. The first happened early in the first quarter. Daily hooked up with friend Noah Short for a 37-yard connection.
Then, late in the first half, Daily connected with Short again. Short caught a lob behind the sticks and took off, 58 yards for another score. He turned the jets.
No. 25 Texas A&M didn't just beat No. 9 Missouri last Saturday. They methodically annihilated them in a big rout. Everything went Texas A&M's way in this contest. The Aggies had plenty of highlight plays. The first was a sweet spin move that was made after a catch by Noah Thomas, in the first quarter.
With the Aggies already up 17-0 in the second, Connor Weigman completed this 40-yard pass. The catch by Jahdae Walker was even more impressive. Go and get it, fella! What a clutch play on a third and long.
Late in the first half, punter Tyler White found himself in the spotlight, with a 48-yard punt. It took an extremely generous bounce at the Missouri 1-yard line.
Also, there was plenty of chippiness in this game. Texas A&M, Missouri, and the referees wanted all the smoke on Saturday. Somebody should've gotten a ginormous WWE ring to fit everyone in and let them duke it out. It would've been better than the actual game.
Also, it was a bad time for Brady Cook to talk before the game.
People always say that it's never good to see an offensive lineman in motion. Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane showed the truth in that testament against UCLA. The big dude managed to rip the soul out of a poor UCLA defender.
The physicality of Penn State wasn't just limited to their offense. UCLA passer Justyn Martin got drilled late in the first quarter.
Quarterback Kevin Jennings had an excellent day in SMU's upset win over No. 22 Louisville. The former backup threw for nearly 300 yards and ran for 114 more yards and a touchdown. However, SMU's second score of the game was thrown by former starter Preston Stone to Key'Shawn Smith.
With the second quarter winding down, Jennings took off for his only score of the game. He turned the jets on a 52-yard run to increase SMU's lead to 10.
Purdue is in the running for the worst team in the Big Ten. They certainly looked just like that in Madison this week. Wisconsin demolished the Boilermakers 52-6. In the first quarter, the avalanche began due to Purdue being themselves. Dillon Thieneman muffed a punt, which immediately led to a Badgers score.
Also, Bucky the Badger had some fun with a FOX reporter.
Do you want to see more stupidity off a punt return? Well, let's take you to East Hartford, where Temple traveled to take on UConn. In the first quarter, Dante Wright of the Owls fumbled the ball after muffing a punt. He tried to reverse his field but coughed up the ball. In this case, it's better to just go down.
Also, Temple made another boneheaded decision. Down three points with three seconds left, the Owls decided to go in for the game-winning touchdown instead of sending the game to overtime. This happened. This play is proof of why going for it on fourth down in unnecessary situations is ruining the sport. Analytics gurus have taken over, unfortunately.
Usually, military academies like Army and Navy are some of the most boring teams to watch, all because of their run-heavy styles. However, this year, both are entertaining teams. In their blowout win over rival Air Force, the Midshipmen pulled out a classic reverse trick play late in the first quarter. Wide receiver Nathan Kent took this run 34 yards for a touchdown.
Running back Eli Heidenreich also came up with this crazy toe-drag catch late in the second quarter. This led to a Navy touchdown.
Wake Forest pulled off a somewhat surprising upset this weekend as they beat struggling NC State. It was a high-scoring battle with some great touchdown throws. The first happened in the second quarter when Wolfpack backup QB CJ Bailey showed impressive patience and improvisation and threw to Keenan Jackson. It was Jackson's first college touchdown.
Later on in the quarter, Wake Forest's Horatio Fields answered back with a great touchdown grab of his own. Hank Bachmeier's pass was thrown into double coverage. However, Fields made an incredible leaping grab.
In the fourth quarter, Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly leaped up and made a touchdown grab of his own, at the goal line. This gave NC State a 10-point advantage but it wouldn't last as the Demon Deacons made the comeback. This is still a sweet highlight reel play though.
North Carolina is falling apart. After a 3-0 start to this year, the Tar Heels have lost three straight, including this weekend's tilt against ACC rival Pitt. However, a long drought for UNC ended as Kaleb Cost took an Eli Holstein pass and ran for a pick-six. It was the program's first pick-six in six years.
Tulane enjoyed a blowout win over American Athletic Conference foe UAB this past weekend. The game was never close, as the Green Wave scored 71 points. Six of those came off the fast legs of Rayshawn Pleasant. After the Blazers cut Tulane's lead to four points with a field goal, the sophomore defensive back ran from endzone to endzone for a kick-six.
Virginia improved to 4-1 after their win over Boston College. The Eagles struggled all afternoon, especially signal-caller Thomas Castellanos. He had a rough outing in his first action since missing last week due to an injury.
He threw two interceptions but his most outlandish turnover was a fumble in the fourth quarter. While getting ready to throw, the ball slipped from his hands, and UVA took it back for the game-sealing points.
No. 12 Ole Miss got a big bounce-back victory at South Carolina in the earlier parts of last Saturday. The game was never close. You could point to South Carolina's stupidity for Ole Miss getting momentum.
Early in the first quarter, the Gamecocks had a fourth-and-1 from their 36-yard line. In an obvious punting situation, they decided to try a fake punt running play. Ole Miss gladly made the stop and scored their first touchdown moments later.
Charlotte improved to 3-3 over the weekend against East Carolina. In a dominating performance, wide receiver O'Mega Blake caught four passes on five targets. The most eye-catching grab he made was late in the first quarter. With the 49ers leading by a score, Blake made a terrific catch near the sideline that led to a Charlotte touchdown.
Rutgers is no longer undefeated after a close loss to Nebraska. In the 14-7 defeat, the Scarlet Knights weren't able to get anything going, especially with their ground game. They never had a lead and wide receiver Ben Black will be having this moment in his head until next week. He did make two catches and scored a touchdown.
However, it was this catch that he didn't make that came back to bite Rutgers. With his defender beat, Black looked like he was going to stroll into the endzone, But the football had other ideas.
This wasn't supposed to happen. Alabama came into Nashville as the top team in the country and was expected to beat Vanderbilt for the 24th-straight time. Instead, it was the Commodores, not the Tide, that came out victorious.
Vanderbilt claimed their first win over a team ranked first in program history. Their passer, Diego Pavia had an excellent day, throwing for 252 yards and two scores. It was his last touchdown pass to Kamrean Johnson that put the game away.
How about a field rush and tearing down the goalposts? You deserve it Vandy! Our main hero was fired up for sure.
The dynamic runner from college football's most prestigious mid-major team has done nothing but strengthen his case for the Heisman Trophy. Ashton Jeanty has established himself as the nation's premier back.
Through five games, the junior has rushed for 1,031 yards and 16 touchdowns on 95 carries. In BSU's blowout win over Utah State, the superstar rushed for 186 yards and three scores. His first was a 63-yard run, early in the opening period.
Early in the second quarter, Jeanty had another explosive run. His second touchdown came off a 75-yard run. This was one play after Utah State cut Boise State's lead to four points.
Another explosive play came in the form of a kickoff return. With 5:29 remaining in the third, Utah State scored another touchdown to score 35-17. On the ensuing kickoff, Dylan Riley took the return 96 yards to the house.
Oregon State enjoyed a double-overtime victory over Colorado State. The Beavers improved to a 4-1 record. The main catalyst behind OSU's win was quarterback Gevani McCoy. McCoy ran for three touchdowns. His first score was the most dazzling as he turned on the jets for his 29-yard touchdown.
Also, both Cam the Ram of Colorado State and Benny the Beaver from Oregon State had some fun with each other.
Well, this past Saturday, Florida State did not restore hope and respect. The Seminoles dropped to a dismal 1-5 record with a double-digit loss to No. 15 Clemson. Florida State got bullied all night long against the Tigers. Even on this touchdown pass, Clemson's Antonio Williams shook off a tackle like nothing.
Even, running back Phil Mafah decided to rough up on a hopeless Seminole defender in the third quarter. There's no doubt that Florida State got its manhood taken away on national television.
While Iowa State's 22-point victory over Baylor made the game seem like a blowout, that wasn't the case for an entire half. Baylor did give the ranked Cyclones a scare until the start of the third quarter. In a contest, filled with great plays, both teams went back and forth.
Towards the waning moments of the first half, ISU trailed 14-6. On a third and goal, Rocco Becht pulled off a sweet pump fake before finding Benjamin Brahmer for a 10-yard touchdown pass.
Iowa State would fail on the ensuing PAT. However, over a minute later, the Cyclone's special teams unit shined. The Cyclones blocked a punt and that was returned 25 yards by Caden Matson for a touchdown.
Early in the third quarter, Baylor signal-caller Sawyer Robertson threw a dime while rolling out to his right. Avoiding a light pass rush. Robertson found Ketron Jackson Jr for a 25-yard score.
After Baylor took the 21-19 lead, Iowa State would run away, scoring 24 unanswered points to claim the win. A few minutes after Baylor scored, Jaylon Jackson ran in for a score from 10 yards out. He got a little shifty, avoiding a TFL.
Kansas has to be one of the biggest disappointments of the season. Expected to be a dark horse contender in the Big 12, the Jayhawks have stumbled to a 1-5 mark and are winless in conference play.
Jalon Daniels has been a disappointment himself, not being anywhere close to his Heisman-hopeful self. However, he did have a great moment in the first quarter against Arizona State, running for a 22-yard score.
Meanwhile, Daniels' counterpart, Sam Leavitt, had a stupendous night. He threw four touchdowns and 157 yards. Two of them came in the final six and a half minutes. The first happened with ASU down by three points. This 31-yard dime was perfectly placed for Jordan Tyson.
With 16 seconds left in regulation, the two would hook up again. This fade play capped off one of the more exciting finishes of the week.
The South Alabama Jaguars and Arkansas State Red Wolves fought in a defensive Sun Belt battle. Arkansas State did win the game, but South Alabama walked away with the most impressive highlights. In the first quarter, wideout Kentrel Bullock turned into Allen Iverson for a moment, breaking the ankles of a few Red Wolves defenders.
Late in the third frame, quarterback Gio Lopez sent a bomb down the left sideline that was caught by Jamaal Pritchett for a 75-yard score.
Staying in the Sun Belt, Louisiana played Southern Mississippi in their conference opener. The Rajin Cajuns did win by 10 points. However, that was after USM's Chris Jones laid a thunderous sack in the first quarter. The Golden Eagle defense notched three sacks.
Coastal Carolina enjoyed a thrilling shootout win to improve to 4-1 on the year. Late in the second period, the Chanticleers sent a blitz towards Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph. He got strip-sacked by Wyatt Gedeon. Juan Powell picked up the loose ball and took it the other way.
Minnesota upset No. 11 USC over the weekend at home. It's the biggest win for the Golden Gophers in a few years. Even though this play was early, Minnesota's Darius Taylor sent a message to the favored Trojans. On a 17-yard run, Taylor made it known that escaping the Twin Cities with a win wouldn't come easy.
Louisiana-Monroe enjoyed a Sun Belt Conference upset against favored James Madison. In the closely contested contest. One of the plays that led to the Warhawks' big upset was this scoop & score in the second quarter. Daniel Knudsen picked up the loose change after linebacker Seidrion Langston forced the fumble.
San Jose State pulled off a dramatic victory against Mountain West rival Nevada. The Wolfpack had a chance until the final minute to preserve the win. However, their QB Brandon Lewis had himself a day, throwing for 213 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing yards and had this touchdown run in the third quarter.
Remember when I mentioned that Nevada had a chance until the final minute to preserve the win? Well, that's because the Spartans scored the winning touchdown with 50 seconds left, in an unconventional way. Wide receiver Nick Nash caught a screen pass from backup Walker Eget. He, in turn, threw to fellow running back Jabari Bates.
Hawaii suffered a close and frustrating loss to San Diego State in their Mountain West opener. However, late in the fourth quarter, the Warriors had some magic. On a fourth-and-18, QB Brayden Schager faced a pass rush, took a low hit, and got a pass off. It was caught by Pofele Ashlock to keep their possession alive.
Cal did suffer a grim, agonizing defeat to No. 8 Miami late Saturday night. We'll get into it more as the Golden Bears blew a 25-point lead. But in order for that to happen, things had to go their way early on. Things sure did. Cal's first score that led to the avalanche was a 57-yard touchdown pass from Fernando Mendoza to Jack Endries.
Arkansas upset No. 4 Tennessee over the weekend in a low-scoring battle. The Razorbacks slowly came back from a 14-3, third quarter deficit. The comeback was complete with under 1:30 left. Backup quarterback Malachi Singleton ran for an 11-yard touchdown.
However, the game wasn't over just yet. Tennessee was able to get to Arkansas' 20-yard line with six seconds left. Common sense says to take a shot towards the endzone. Well, that wasn't the case for Nico Iamaleava. He didn't know what the situation was here. He scrambled and was shoved out of bounds.
Remember when I mentioned Miami coming back from a 25-point deficit? Well, here we are. To wrap this up, here are the key plays that led to Miami's biggest comeback since 2003. The Canes trailed 38-18 early in the fourth quarter.
Cam Ward, being the magician he is, got the rally started when he hit Isaiah Horton for an 18-yard score with 10:28 left. Then, with 4:18 left, He pulled off this amazing 24-yard run to bring Miami within six.
After Miami forced a three-and-out, Ward and superstar wideout Xavier Restrepo went to work. On a single play, Restrepo took the Hurricanes from their own 8-yard line to the Cal 15-yard line. He set the field on fire.
Five plays later, Elijah Arroyo put the finishing touches on the rally.
By the way, can we admit that Rece Davis sounded hilarious on the call? He worked a 22-hour shift for ESPN last Saturday and took over the play-by-play duties for this game.
The reason was that Dave Fleming, who was supposed to call the game, had to deal with an emergency family issue. Prayers to Fleming. Rece was losing his voice. Even with the shortcomings, he does deserve respect. Great job, Rece.