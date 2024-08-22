Every college football athlete on the 2024 'Beats Elite' roster
By Sam Fariss
For the second consecutive season, Beats by Dre has announced its lineup of elite college athletes that will be a part of its "Beats Elite" NIL deal.
Included in the 2024 class are seven starting quarterbacks, one wide receiver, two defensive backs, and one safety.
The class was announced in a promotional video from Beats that featured all of the athletes, their home stadiums, and more.
The 2024 "Beats Elite" Class:
- Caleb Downs – Ohio State, S
- Carson Beck – Georgia, QB
- Dillon Gabriel – Oregon, QB
- DJ Uiagalelei – Florida State, QB
- Jalen Milroe – Alabama, QB
- Jaxson Dart – Ole Miss, QB
- Johntay Cook II – Texas, WR
- Malaki Starks – Georgia, DB
- Nico Iamaleava – Tennessee, QB
- Shedeur Sanders – Colorado, QB
- Will Johnson – Michigan, DB
All 11 of these athletes will be featured in promotional content throughout the 2024 season and will more likely than not rep the brand ahead of kickoff and after the final whistle.
Last season, the 2023 "Beats Elite" class featured some of the athletes in this year's group including DJ UIagalelei, who was then at Oregon State, Jalen Milroe, and Shedeur Sanders.
The rest of the 2023 class included:
- Cade Klubnik, Clemson
- Caleb Williams, USC
- Jayden Daniels, LSU
- JJ McCarthy, Michigan
- Joe Milton, Tennessee
- Jordan Travis, Florida State
- Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
- Malaki Starks, Georgia
- Michael Penix, Washington
- Nick Singleton, Penn State
- Quinn Ewers, Texas
- Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
Week 0 of the 2024 season kicks off on Aug 24 at noon ET with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Florida State Seminoles playing in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.