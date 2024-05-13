Florida football emerging as favorite to land No. 1 transfer Cormani McClain
The young career of Cormani McClain has already been a roller-coaster and that doesn't look like it'll be slowing down any time soon. After transferring from Colorado, it looks like there's a new leader in his recruitment: Florida football.
Back in the spring of 2022, McClain was considered a "lean" to Florida. The Lakeland, Fla., native was predicted to land with the Gators, but then he took more visits and eventually committed to Miami.
Following his commitment to Miami, it felt like McClain was still not content. He was shopping around and the five-star eventually flipped his commitment to Colorado and Deion Sanders where he signed later in the winter and enrolled in the summer. He spent his first season with the Buffaloes and had an up-and-down campaign with limited snaps and Sanders calling for him to step up.
McClain hit the transfer portal after the season and now sits atop the portal rankings as the No. 1 player currently on the market.
There had been rumors of teams trending, but the most recent one is a
Florida fans spent plenty of time hating McClain for picking Miami after originally looking like a Gator, but this would more than make up for it. He could come to Gainesville and try to help turn the program around after the Gators missed a bowl game in 2023.
Billy Napier needs all the help he can get and McClain would be a huge impact player.
Florida is projected to start Jason Marshall Jr. and Devin Moore at cornerback this season, but the addition of McClain could at least force some position battles in the two-deep and I would not be shocked to see him start by the end of the season.
Right now, Florida is the team to beat and that'd be a huge win for Napier.