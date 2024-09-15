Florida State may legitimately head to Gainesville with just one win in their pocket
By Sam Fariss
Mike Norvell looked angry, DJ Uiagalelei looked terrible, and the Florida State Seminoles looked exactly like the 0-3 team that they now are.
The Seminoles hosted the Memphis Tigers, and paid them $1.3 million to come to Tallahassee, and were demolished by the Tiger defense. Uiagalelei looked completely shaken by the defensive line, throwing three interceptions on drop-back pass attempts. He rushed for -16 yards and only threw for 201 yards.
After three consecutive losses to start their 2024 season, the Seminoles are looking at the very real possibility of a 1-win season, and having just one win in their pocket as they head to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators.
Florida State's remaining schedule:
- vs. Cal – 9/21
- at SMU – 9/28
- vs. (22) Clemson – 10/5
- at Duke – 10/18
- at (10) Miami – 10/26
- vs. North Carolina – 11/2
- at (18) Notre Dame – 11/9
- vs. Charleston Southern – 11/23
- at Florida – 11/30
Florida State could, not even should, defeat the Cal Bears and the SMU Mustangs. However, those are really the only conference games remaining on the Seminoles' schedule that seem to be clear opportunities for victory.
The North Carolina and Duke games could quickly turn into shootouts, if Uiagalelei can find his footing, and the Seminoles will probably get clobbered by Clemson, Miami, and Notre Dame.
Charleston Southern is genuinely the only game left that looks like a matchup that FSU should win, a problem for the Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell.
If the Seminoles enter Gainesville with just one win on their schedule, not only are they failing to reach a bowl game after throwing a tantrum after being left out of the College Football Playoffs last season, but they are also heading into a matchup against their in-state rival with zero momentum.