Game on, Style on! Week 1’s top college football uniforms
The college football season is more than just gridiron action; it's also a showcase of style, tradition, and innovation as teams take the field in their best uniforms. From classic designs steeped in history to bold new looks that push the boundaries of fashion, the first week of the season always delivers a visual feast for fans. Here's a look at several of the best uniforms from Week 1.
By Justin Perez
Do you feel like drinking a nice, cold can of orange soda? That's what I wanted to do immediately after these were shown for the first time.
The UTSA Roadrunners came out with an orange-on-orange uniform for their home opener against FBS newcomer Kennesaw State. It's an elegant look that's balanced well with their traditional navy helmet. The logo shows up on the sleeves as well, in navy.
The UTSA wordmark is also in navy, above the number on the front of the jersey.