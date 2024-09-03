Game on, Style on! Week 1’s top college football uniforms
The college football season is more than just gridiron action; it's also a showcase of style, tradition, and innovation as teams take the field in their best uniforms. From classic designs steeped in history to bold new looks that push the boundaries of fashion, the first week of the season always delivers a visual feast for fans. Here's a look at several of the best uniforms from Week 1.
By Justin Perez
Speaking of all-white looks, how about UNLV's? As their social media team on X, these unis do go crazy indeed. Similar to Georgia Tech's look, the school's color scheme, theirs being red and gray, works well for this concept. The minimal use of the red still makes the overall design look great.
A red outline over the logo on the helmet as well as the numbers on the jersey is present, as well as the middle stripe on both sleeves. The conference and Nike patches add a little more red as well as the wordmark on the front. The silver/gray elements also look a little shiny as well.