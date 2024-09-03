Game on, Style on! Week 1’s top college football uniforms
The college football season is more than just gridiron action; it's also a showcase of style, tradition, and innovation as teams take the field in their best uniforms. From classic designs steeped in history to bold new looks that push the boundaries of fashion, the first week of the season always delivers a visual feast for fans. Here's a look at several of the best uniforms from Week 1.
By Justin Perez
Oregon State opened their season at home against Idaho State. It was a battle between two schools with very similar color schemes. However, the Beavers take the best uniform award among the two. OSU wore their normal black jerseys with black pants. What takes the cake is the white helmet.
For the first time since 2017, Oregon State sported a white helmet. However, what makes it even more special is that the helmets look like the ones the school wore from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s. The white helmet is the perfect contrast to the primarily black uniform combo.