Game on, Style on! Week 1’s top college football uniforms
The college football season is more than just gridiron action; it's also a showcase of style, tradition, and innovation as teams take the field in their best uniforms. From classic designs steeped in history to bold new looks that push the boundaries of fashion, the first week of the season always delivers a visual feast for fans. Here's a look at several of the best uniforms from Week 1.
By Justin Perez
These are just solid. North Carolina State has worn these uniforms for a few years but these are some of the best and most overlooked uniforms in all of college football. They wore their red-on-red look against Western Carolina last Thursday.
The Wolfpack name on the side of the pants might be useless but it doesn't harm the look. It's a nice touch. The white helmet features a Mr. Wuf logo which is nice. The helmet has a red cage. It might be better with a black facemask but overall these are neat.