Game on, Style on! Week 1’s top college football uniforms
The college football season is more than just gridiron action; it's also a showcase of style, tradition, and innovation as teams take the field in their best uniforms. From classic designs steeped in history to bold new looks that push the boundaries of fashion, the first week of the season always delivers a visual feast for fans. Here's a look at several of the best uniforms from Week 1.
By Justin Perez
4 of 20
People should expect to see Coastal Carolina on lists of the best college football uniforms. CCU doesn't get much appreciation for its unique color scheme that features teal. The Chanticleers played Jacksonville State rocking a good road uniform set.
One of the Sun Belt's top contenders showed out with a teal helmet and teal pants, in between a white jersey.
The white jersey stands out well amongst the use of teal and the black outlining around the numbering and lettering is a nice touch. The white facemask works well. The pants could probably use a white stripe. However, this is great.