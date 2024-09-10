Gridiron glory and gaffes: Week 2's must-see moments
By Justin Perez
Unfortunately, UTEP got upset by the Southern Utah Thunderbirds of the FCS in overtime. However, the Miners wouldn't have gotten a chance in the extra session if it wasn't for this great Philly Special imitation. The ball was caught by Skyler Locklear on the final play of regulation!
The Toledo Rockets are now 2-0 after their victory over UMass, who's returning to the MAC next season. The Minutemen had tied the game at 10 with 2:42 left in the first half. 10 seconds later, Jacquez Stuart got the score right back with a 98-yard kickoff return!
The Kansas State Wildcats escaped a second straight upset loss to the Tulane Green Wave last Saturday. With the score tied at 27 in the fourth quarter, Kansas State dodged a bullet. With Tulane at the Wildcat 25-yard line, Jack Fabris took a strip sack 60 yards to earn the game-winning score.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights had a bit of difficulty when playing lowly Akron last Saturday afternoon. However, while the Zips were able to move the ball at times with ease, Rutgers pulled away in the second half. They cruised to an easy win. They also had a couple of sick offensive plays, such as this Kyle Monangai run late in the first quarter.
Also, freshman K.J. Duff had an incredible first-career touchdown catch. With 1:54 remaining in the first half, Duff caught a deflected ball that should've been picked and made Rutgers go up 14-3, which essentially would serve as the winning score in the long run. This angle shows the catch well.
The nightcap game between Texas Tech and Washington State was supposed to be a crazy shootout game. It ended up being a blowout in favor of the Washington State Cougars as their defense dominated. They force four turnovers and Wazzu is now 2-0. However, Texas Tech had a sweet option pass in the second quarter. Johncarlos Miller II nabbed his first TD catch with the Red Raiders.
Then, minutes later, Wazzu wideout Kyle Williams came up with this great grab off a tip to extend the Cougar's lead to 17 points, right before halftime!
We also got a glimpse of the greatest mascot in college football history on the Fox broadcast at the start of the fourth quarter. That's right, I said it! Hello, Butch! He was cruising onto the field at Martin Stadium.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys were surprisingly 10-point favorites heading into their week two matchup with Arkansas. The Cowboys were down 21-7 at halftime but they scored 29 of the game's final 39 points to win in double overtime. Several crazy plays contributed to the comeback win. The first was a 73-yard interception return by Kale Smith in the second quarter, that kept OSU in it.
Then, in the fourth quarter, with 6:17 remaining, fullback Jack Schultz caught this insane 63-yard triple-reverse pass. It set up a touchdown run which gave Oklahoma State a brief lead.
Then in double overtime, superstar tailback and Heisman hopeful Ollie Gordon put the finishing touches on the great comeback win for the Cowboys. What a finish!
Utah dominated their week two match against the Baylor Bears in a one-sided dismantling. By the end of the second quarter, the Utes had a commanding 23-7 lead. One of the plays that led to Baylor's dismantling was a blocked field goal. It was returned 77 yards by Tao Johnson for a touchdown!
Baylor was not having fun at all in this game by the way. Look at these insane halftime numbers by the Bears. They got stifled badly by Utah! Talk about shutting the door. Negative eight yards after one half is brutal!
How about a bit more of FCS football action? The Lafayette Leopards of the Patriot League went on the road to play the Monmouth Hawks in New Jersey. The Leopards pulled off the miracle of the week. With the team being down 35-28 with 1:54 left, the Leopards scored two touchdowns in the final minute to take the win.
Lafayette scored the first touchdown with 53 ticks left. Down one, they decided to go for the lead with a two-point conversion but failed. Fortunately, they got a gift from GOD less than half a minute later when Elijah Steward went deep. Because of his clutch catch, Lafayette avoided an 0-2 start.
Wyoming's season is dwindling fast. After a blowout season-opening loss to Arizona State, the Cowboys hosted Idaho in their first home game. Needless to say, it didn't go well. The evidence can be found early in the game. With Wyoming up 3-0, quarterback Evan Svoboda had trouble with a normal snap from the shotgun. This was a bad omen, as Wyoming got upset by Idaho. These Vandals are tricky, huh?
Speaking of follies from sloppy snaps, take a look at what happened to Temple quarterback Forrest Brock. In the Owls game against Navy, the scoring opened up in a weird way. In the first quarter, Temple backed up inside their 10-yard line. Brock had trouble handling a low snap and got crushed while taking a safety. It looks funny but let's hope Brock is okay.
Boston College continues to be one of the best surprises in the early going of 2024. After their monster upset over Florida State, the Eagles returned home for their first game in Chestnut Hill against Duquesne. Late in the first, quarterback Thomas Castellanos threw his second of four scores to Reed Harris for 72 yards. The QB only threw 10 passes.
North Dakota State got on the board with their first win of the season. In a Blowout win over Tennessee State, punt returner John Gores had a great day. He returned three punts for 83 yards. Early in the second quarter, he got most of that yardage off an incredible play. He muffed the punt but managed to race to Tiger territory for a 67-yard return.
Army had a fantastic second week of the season. They opened up their first year in the American Athletic Conference with a bang. They notched their first conference victory over FAU. This wasn't a contest as the Black Knights were in control from the opening kickoff.
Early in the fourth quarter, they put this contest away with a clever fake field goal touchdown. Holder Matthew Rhodes ran it in from 23 yards out.