Josh Heupel dismantles his alma mater and Vols move into the top 5 of the AP Poll
By Sam Fariss
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel led his Volunteers into Norman, OK and stuck it to his alma mater, the Oklahoma Sooners.
Not only did Heupel lead the Sooners to their most recent National Championship victory as Oklahoma's quarterback, but he was also the team's co-offensive coordinator before Oklahoma fired him. Now, Heupel is the head coach of an undefeated Volunteers squad and he was able to exact his revenge on the program that he helped shape but also the program that helped shape him.
On Saturday of Week 4, Tennessee visited Oklahoma and the Vols headed home with a resounding 25-15 victory over the Sooners.
Heupel played at Oklahoma from 1999 until 2000, winning the BCS national title with the Sooners in 2000. He was a graduate assistant for the team in 2004 and became the quarterbacks coach in 2006. In 2010, Heupel was promoted to co-offensive coordinator while remaining the QB coach but was let go in 2014.
Not only did Heupel and the Volunteers earn the win over the then-No. 15 Oklahoma squad, but they also got a little bump in the rankings as a reward for the victory.
Tennessee entered Week 4 ranked No. 6 in the country but following the takedown of Oklahoma, the Vols moved into the top five, claiming the No. 5 spot in the AP Top 25 Poll. Meanwhile, the Sooners dropped six spots to No. 21, behind their in-state rival Oklahoma State who also lost in Week 4.
The Vols have a bye in Week 5 and then a relatively easy couple of weeks as they take on the unranked Arkansas Razorbacks and Florida Gators. However, on Oct. 19, Tennessee will host No. 4 Alabama at Rocky Top in their biggest challenge of the season so far.