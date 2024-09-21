Blake Shelton dons an OU cowboy hat but Lee Corso puts on Smokey's head gear
By Sam Fariss
Just moments ahead of the start of Week 5, the ESPN College GameDay crew was flying through their picks for the Saturday slate of games. The final game on the docket: the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers visiting the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners.
With an OU crowd behind him, Oklahoma native and the celebrity guest picker of the week Blake Shelton put on a cowboy hat with the Sooners' logo branded into the crown.
However, sitting just to his left was Lee Corso. Despite all of the hype around the Sooners' dominance at home in Norman, Corso pulled out none other than Smokey's head gear to pick the Vols to win over Oklahoma.
While Tennessee is ranked significantly higher than Oklahoma this season, the Volunteers are only 6.5-point favorites on the road.
The Vols and the Sooners are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.
The morning was full of surprises from the GameDay cast as former Michigan star Desmond Howard picked against the No. 18 Wolverines, for possibly the first time in history, picking the No. 11 USC Trojans to come out victorious.
The Trojans are 4.5-point favorites heading into the game in Ann Arbor but as many teams know, it's really d*mn hard to play in the Big House.
USC and Michigan are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
Next week, College GameDay is heading to Tuscaloosa for the SEC matchup between the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide.