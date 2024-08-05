Mario Cristobal is still a few years away from Miami Hurricanes first-ever CFP berth
By Sam Fariss
There is no denying that Mario Cristobal is rebuilding a monster program at Miami. The head coach's recruiting prowess has been at full steam this summer and it will pay off.
However, despite recruiting elite transfer quarterback Cam Ward and transfer running back Damien Martinez, the Canes are still a few years short of returning to glory.
The Canes have to go up against tough conference opponents including a Florida State squad who will be out for revenge after not making the playoffs last season and a Clemson team that is fighting to save Dabo Swinney's legacy.
Yes, Ward and Martinez are offensive juggernauts for the Hurricanes squad but a slight lack in offensive line and minimal wideout targets for Ward will leave fans wanting more on the scoreboard.
Similarly, the Miami defensive unit is just short of being completely sound.
Reuben Bain, Jared Harrison-Hunte, and Elijah Alston will provide good pressure on opponents' offensive lines but the Miami D-Line lacks depth that is even more necessary for the expanded post season.
Cristobal's recruiting has clearly done some good for the Hurricanes in the transfer portal but a lot of his focus has been given to the high school classes of 2025 and 2026.
In a few years' time, when those four-star and five-star prospects have had a few seasons to develop under Cristobal's leadership, the Hurricanes are going to be good. Very good.
Defensive tackle Donta Simpson, all-around athlete Jaboree Antoine, and safety Hylton Stubbs are just some of the highlights from Cristobal's recruiting classes over the next two years.
As the Miami head coach continues to recruit some of the best blue-chip prospects in the nation, especially locking down the state of Florida, the Hurricanes will creep closer and closer to their first-ever College Football Playoff berth.
However, Cristobal and the Canes aren't there quite yet.