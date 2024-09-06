Sherrone Moore tries to squash reports that he doesn't have a contract with Wolverines
By Sam Fariss
In the midst of the NCAA investigation and while preparing to host the No. 3 Texas Longhorns, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore now handling reports that he has yet to sign an actual contract with the Wolverines.
On Saturday, September 5, Michigan beat reporter Aaron McMann reported that Moore wasn't under an official contract as the Wolverines' head coach.
"Sherrone knows our commitment to him; we know his commitment to us, and same thing with the assistant coaches,” said Michigan's Athletic Director Warde Manuel.
Moore was announced as Michigan's new head coach, replacing Jim Harbaugh, on January 26 of this year, over eight months ahead of the team's 2024 campaign.
Along with Moore, several of his current assistants are also without contract and the Wolverines are nearly a full week into their season.
Moore was initially brought onto Michigan's staff as the tight ends' coach in 2018 before becoming the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach ahead of being named the head coach.
Ahead of the Wolverines' matchup against Texas and following Manuel's announcement that Moore wasn't under a new contract, the head coach attempted to squash rumors that he had yet to put pen to paper.
Appearing on Pat McAfee's ESPN segment, Moore said, "I am committed to Michigan, they’re committed to me. I am getting paid. I am on contract.”
While he can stand on his field and say that he is under a contract, alongside his defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, it's hard to dispute what your own Athletic Director is sharing with reporters and the public.
Manuel has been Michigan's AD since 2016 and played defensive tackle for the Wolverines from 1986 until 1989.
Moore led Michigan to a 30-10 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs in Week 1, his second win as head coach after winning as the interim HC in 2023 while Harbaugh was suspended.
The Wolverines and the Longhorns are scheduled to kickoff at noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 7 on FOX.