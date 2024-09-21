Not even the Southland Conference wants Florida or Mississippi State
By Sam Fariss
Talk about some bad football... The Florida Gators and the Mississippi State Bulldogs have been the worst of the worst so far this season, especially compared to their SEC counterparts.
When the two teams met on the field in Week 4, nobody thought it would be a pretty game but they also didn't expect the Gators to blow open a lead. By halftime, Florida had actually put together some offensive drives and led Mississippi State 28-14 as the teams headed to the locker room.
With the mediocrity that both teams had displayed all season, leading up to and within the game, many people are calling for their removal from the SEC conference (as a joke or not).
RedditCFB, a notorious account on X (Twitter) for posting memes and jokes about college football, posted a tweet suggesting that the loser should head to the Southland Conference which is home to teams like McNeese State and Rio Grande Valley.
However, the Southland Conference was quick to respond, saying a (not so) polite 'no, thank you' to RedditCFB's suggestion:
Florida has three national titles and three previous Heisman winners to its name. Mississippi State can boast Dak Prescott and 15 bowl-game victories.
Yet, the two programs have dropped so low on the college football totem pole that not even the Southland Conference is interested in opening their doors to the teams.
Florida head coach Billy Napier will most likely find himself on the chopping block before this season ends. Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby is having an abysmal first season with the Bulldogs.