Notre Dame Fighting Irish injury report, who will be ready for Week 1?
By Sam Fariss
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been fighting injuries this summer.
From players on the path to recovery to fresh injuries from fall camp, Notre Dame has had some pretty hefty question marks looming overhead this fall.
Most recently, cornerback Chance Tucker sustained a lower leg/knee injury during a scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Head coach Marcus Freeman shared with the media that he wasn't certain of the extent of the senior cornerback's injury.
The possible loss of Freeman at CB leads to a massive lack of depth at the position.
Coming off of the IL is veteran cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who recently underwent reparative shoulder surgery. If Morrison isn't fully healthy for the Fighting Irish's season opener against Texas A&M, there are just four defensive backs available for Notre Dame.
Two more Irish athletes coming off of injury are preseason All-Americans. Tight end Mitchell Evans, who is working back from an ACL injury, and defensive lineman Howard Cross III, who is battling a hamstring injury and workload management.
Neither Evans nor Cross took part in the Notre Dame scrimmage on Saturday but Freeman said that if the team had a game today, that they should be ready and available.
Freeman and the Fighting Irish are currently ranked at No. 7 in the nation according to the AP Top 25 but have a difficult road ahead of them, especially if they're lacking depth at certain positions.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are scheduled to kick off against the Texas A&M Aggies on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET.