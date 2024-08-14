Texas Longhorn running backs are dropping like flies, Christian Clark out for the year
By Sam Fariss
Yet another running back for the Texas Longhorns has had his season cut short before it ever truly started.
True freshman Christian Clark suffered a non-contact ankle injury during practice on Monday that was later discovered to be a torn Achilles tendon.
Clark is now scheduled to receive sending-ending reparative surgery on his ankle and is the second running back in just six days to be dropped from the Horns' depth chart.
Less than a week earlier, the team shared that expected RB1 CJ Baxter was out for the remainder (or the entirety) of the season. He injured both his PCL and LCL in practice and will need season-ending surgery alongside Clark.
With both backs out, Texas' depth chart at the position is rapidly dwindling. So, who remains?
Currently, Jaydon Blue is expected to replace Baxter as the starting running back for the Horns this fall.
Supporting Blue on the ground are just two other backs; sophomore Quintrevion Wisner and freshman Jerrick Gibson.
"[Injuries are just a part of the game we play," Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers said. "I think we have guys that are going to be more than capable of stepping in and filling up those roles."
Ewers isn't necessarily known for being a strong rusher himself but admitted that if more of the running responsibilities fall to him, he is more than happy to oblige.
Texas has had some of the top running backs in the nation over the past decade, most recently in Bijan Robinson who know plays inteh NFL for the Atlanta Falcons.
So, recruiting clearly isn't the issue.
Is there a gap in the strength and conditioning program?
With multiple season-ending injuries during practice, there must be some answer to the problem at hand for Texas.
Only time will tell who makes it to kickoff and which running back will have to step up to fill the holes left by injury.