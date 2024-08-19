Quinn Ewers is more than a football player, he's an actor too, Texas QB in new Fansville ad
By Sam Fariss
The Texas Longhorns quarterback is primed and ready for his SEC debut.
After an incredible season in 2023, taking the Horns to their first-ever College Football Playoffs, Quinn Ewers is already one of the likely Heisman finalists and is expected to have a standout junior season.
However, as football fans prepare for Week 0 of the college season, they aren't talking about Ewers' on-field talents.
Instead, they're focused on the quarterback's on-screen talents.
Yes, you read that correctly.
Ewers is more than just a football player, he is now, officially, an actor as well.
The junior Longhorn is the latest, and greatest, star in Dr. Pepper's annual 'Fansville' commercial.
"I'm a new character," Ewers says as his role of "deputy" is displayed on the screen.
With references to EA Sports' College Football 25 video game and the conference realignments, the commercial is perfectly in tune with the latest trends in collegiate sports.
Ewers, who also appears in local commercials across the Austin area, will now be cemented as a college football legend, whether he wins a national title or not.
The 2024 college football season kicks off Week 0 with Florida State and Georgia Tech playing across the pond in Ireland.
Ewers and the Longhorns don't start their season until Week 1 when they host Colorado State on Aug. 31.