Ranking the top 5 SEC football quarterbacks for the 2024 season
3. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
A dark horse Heisman candidate, Jaxson Dart displayed incredible growth and command of Lane Kiffin's high-powered system as a first-year starter in 2023. Now with a year's experience, the dynamic playmaker could be primed for a monster statistical output while leading Ole Miss' explosive aerial attack.
2. Quinn Ewers, Texas
Very few quarterbacks carry more long-term upside and pro potential into 2024 than Quinn Ewers, who is already projected as a potential top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After closing last season with an impressive performance that included a 452-yard, four-touchdown showing against Oklahoma State, he'll lead the nation's top quarterback room alongside Arch Manning.
1. Carson Beck, Georgia
Until someone unseats him, Carson Beck remains the reigning leader of the SEC's quarterback ranks. Cool and composed, he was a model of consistency and clutch play while accounting for 24 touchdowns and nearly 4,000 yards for Georgia's prolific 2023 offense. With an NFL-caliber skillset perfectly suited to the Bulldogs' pro-style system, Beck is the complete package.