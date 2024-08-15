Should Julian Sayin usurp Will Howard for the starting QB job at Ohio State?
By Sam Fariss
it is almost guaranteed that transfer Will Howard will be the man who steps onto the field as Ohio State's starting quarterback at the beginning of the season.
However, with some lapses in judgment and poorly executed passes, holes in Howard's game have sprinkled doubt in the minds of football fans across the country.
Last season, while still at Kansas State, Howard completed 219 passes for 2,643 and 24 touchdowns.
However, the former Wildcat quarterback also had 10 interceptions, one of the higher markings in FBS and ranked as just the 22nd best quarterback according to his QBR (75.1).
On a team that is fighting for a top spot in the country and a return to the National Championship game, can the Buckeyes depend upon Howard to lead the way?
Yes, Howard is undeniably the most experienced quarterback on Ohio State's roster and that is a huge part as to why he will be QB1 when the Buckeyes kickoff their season.
The Buckeyes' QB is most likely Julian Sayin, a true freshman who has yet to take a collegiate-level snap, unless you count the Ohio State spring game where he threw an interception.
Beyond his pick in the spring game, Sayin completed 10 of 17 pass attempts for 85 yards and head coach Ryan Day has repeatedly said that the QB competition is alive and well in Columbus.
So, despite his lack of experience, does Sayin have a case to become QB1 for the Buckeyes?
Coming out of high school, Sayin was a five-star prospect with an overall rating of 98, according to 247Sports. He was ranked as the 20th overall athlete in the class of 2024 and the No. 3 quarterback.
Sayin was the MVP at the Elite 11 Finals and was California's Gatorade Player of the Year in 2023. As a starter in high school, Sayin led his team to a 19-3 record over his junior and senior seasons.
While he doesn't have the collegiate experience, Sayin has the confidence and awareness to lead a Power 4 team as a freshman.
In other words, Howard can't slip up if he wants to keep the starting job for the Buckeyes.