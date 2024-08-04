Texas Longhorns and Stanford Cardinal dominating the 2024 Paris Olympics
By Sam Fariss
The Olympic Games are over halfway over and the United States is running away with their usual collection of gold, silver, and bronze medals.
However, beyond Team USA, two collegiate programs are impressively standing out on the podiums as well.
The Texas Longhorns and Stanford Cardinals are not just good at football and softball, they are truly blessed when it comes to the Olympic Games.
Now nine days into the Paris Games, both collegiate programs have 30 total medals.
The Longhorns have earned 12 medals so far, including four golds, five silvers, and three bronzes.
From Scottie Scheffler on the golf course to Ryan Crouser in the shot put ring to Julien Alfred in the women's 100-meter dash, Longhorns have stood atop the podium multiple times throughout the week.
German decathlete Leo Neugebauer earned silver in the decathlon to add to Texas' medal count and multiple swimming athletes, including Carson Foster, Erin Gemmell, Drew Kibbler, and Luke Hobson have earned silver as well.
The Cardinal have earned 18 medals including five golds, nine silvers, and four bronzes.
Most notably, distance runner Grant Fisher became the fourth-ever American man to medal in the 10,000-meter race, earning bronze for Team USA and Stanford.
Stanford also gets to lay claim to swimming phenoms Katie Ledecky and Torri Huske.
Vivian Kong, a Stanford alum and member of Team Hong Kong, won gold in women's fencing while Kassidy Cook won silver in women's synchronized diving.
Asher Hong and Brody Malone both attended Stanford and were a part of Team USA's men's gymnastic squad that earned bronze in the team all-around.