The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1
The 2024 college football season kicked off with a bang, delivering a thrilling mix of electrifying plays and unforgettable blunders that set the tone for what promises to be an action-packed year. From jaw-dropping touchdowns to head-scratching mishaps, Week 1 was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans across the country. As teams shook off the rust and new faces emerged on the national stage, we saw a glimpse of the potential highs and lows that will define this season. Here’s a rundown of the top highlights and bloopers from an opening weekend full of surprises.
By Justin Perez
This play happened in an August 25th matchup between the Delaware State Hornets and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. In the first half, Hornets quarterback Marqui Adams made an impressive highlight out of nothing.
With his team facing a two-touchdown deficit in the early stages of the second quarter, Adams was getting swarmed by a relentless Hawaii pass rush. In a collapsing pocket, three Warrior defenders tried to bring the Philadelphia native down.
Junior defensive lineman Tariq Jones was able to get a hand on Adams' leg but the athletic QB was able to escape and pick up an 8-yard gain on his own. Despite the Hornets losing 35-14, this was an impressive play.