The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1
The 2024 college football season kicked off with a bang, delivering a thrilling mix of electrifying plays and unforgettable blunders that set the tone for what promises to be an action-packed year. From jaw-dropping touchdowns to head-scratching mishaps, Week 1 was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans across the country. As teams shook off the rust and new faces emerged on the national stage, we saw a glimpse of the potential highs and lows that will define this season. Here’s a rundown of the top highlights and bloopers from an opening weekend full of surprises.
By Justin Perez
10 of 19
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers hooked up with Matthew Golden for an amazing 11-yard touchdown pass against Colorado State. What made this appear on the list was Ewers completing the pass while looking to his right.
This confused everyone on the Colorado State defense and put the Longhorns up by a score of 31-0 right before halftime.
Also, Arch Manning had his first college touchdown pass, created by amazing improvisation.