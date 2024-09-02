The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1
The 2024 college football season kicked off with a bang, delivering a thrilling mix of electrifying plays and unforgettable blunders that set the tone for what promises to be an action-packed year. From jaw-dropping touchdowns to head-scratching mishaps, Week 1 was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans across the country. As teams shook off the rust and new faces emerged on the national stage, we saw a glimpse of the potential highs and lows that will define this season. Here’s a rundown of the top highlights and bloopers from an opening weekend full of surprises.
By Justin Perez
Idaho came into Autzen Stadium and shockingly gave Oregon a rough battle. The 45.5-point underdogs gave the Ducks fits all game long. While the Vandals lost, it was an impressive showing for the former FBS program. While there are no moral victories in sports, this is as close as it comes.
Late in the third quarter, Idaho got their first score off a nice flea flicker. Jack Layne completed a 36-yard bomb to Jake Cox.