The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1
The 2024 college football season kicked off with a bang, delivering a thrilling mix of electrifying plays and unforgettable blunders that set the tone for what promises to be an action-packed year. From jaw-dropping touchdowns to head-scratching mishaps, Week 1 was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans across the country. As teams shook off the rust and new faces emerged on the national stage, we saw a glimpse of the potential highs and lows that will define this season. Here’s a rundown of the top highlights and bloopers from an opening weekend full of surprises.
By Justin Perez
Just so you know - Georgia's demolition of Clemson needs no introduction. The Bulldogs steamrolled the Tigers for an easy win to open their 2024 campaign.
There were plenty of highlights for the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball. Their defense made Clemson's offense look foolish the entire game. Cade Klubnik threw one interception but it was a terrific leaping grab by Makai Starks.