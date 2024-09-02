Saturday Blitz
The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1

The 2024 college football season kicked off with a bang, delivering a thrilling mix of electrifying plays and unforgettable blunders that set the tone for what promises to be an action-packed year. From jaw-dropping touchdowns to head-scratching mishaps, Week 1 was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans across the country. As teams shook off the rust and new faces emerged on the national stage, we saw a glimpse of the potential highs and lows that will define this season. Here’s a rundown of the top highlights and bloopers from an opening weekend full of surprises.

By Justin Perez

Miami QB Cam Ward
Miami QB Cam Ward / James Gilbert/GettyImages
There were a few fun plays that happened for the Bowling Green Falcons in their home opener against the Fordham Rams. The first play happened on the opening kickoff.

Junior Tennessee Tech transfer Justin Pegues etched his name in the Bowling Green record books. He took the opening return 100 yards for an early touchdown. The running back now has the school record for the longest kickoff return in BGSU history.

Then, late in the third quarter, with the Falcons leading 27-10, junior punter John Henderson decided to get in on the fun.

With 3:23 remaining, on a 4th-and-25 situation, Henderson took about three steps forward after catching the snap. He found plenty of room on the right side and ran 29 yards for a Bowling Green first down. The Falcons gladly took advantage of this and scored two plays later.

