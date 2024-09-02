The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1
By Justin Perez
There were a few fun plays that happened for the Bowling Green Falcons in their home opener against the Fordham Rams. The first play happened on the opening kickoff.
Junior Tennessee Tech transfer Justin Pegues etched his name in the Bowling Green record books. He took the opening return 100 yards for an early touchdown. The running back now has the school record for the longest kickoff return in BGSU history.
Then, late in the third quarter, with the Falcons leading 27-10, junior punter John Henderson decided to get in on the fun.
With 3:23 remaining, on a 4th-and-25 situation, Henderson took about three steps forward after catching the snap. He found plenty of room on the right side and ran 29 yards for a Bowling Green first down. The Falcons gladly took advantage of this and scored two plays later.