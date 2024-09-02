Saturday Blitz
The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1

The 2024 college football season kicked off with a bang, delivering a thrilling mix of electrifying plays and unforgettable blunders that set the tone for what promises to be an action-packed year. From jaw-dropping touchdowns to head-scratching mishaps, Week 1 was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans across the country. As teams shook off the rust and new faces emerged on the national stage, we saw a glimpse of the potential highs and lows that will define this season. Here’s a rundown of the top highlights and bloopers from an opening weekend full of surprises.

By Justin Perez

Miami QB Cam Ward
Miami QB Cam Ward / James Gilbert/GettyImages
NDSU vs. Colorado highlights. . 2497. . . . . . Crazy Interception by NDSU. Crazy Catch by Colorado.. 6

North Dakota State and Colorado put together one of the best games of week 1. As expected, the Bison gave Colorado a great challenge. The FCS powerhouse had several chances to pull off an early season upset but to no avail.

However, the Bison had their fair share of great moments. Their best is probably an interception made by linebacker Nick Kubitz. He came up the catch off a deflection that negated a Buffalo score early in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, for Kubitz, his tip-drill interception was undone by Travis Hunter's third touchdown catch of the night. With eight minutes remaining in the final frame, Shedeur Sanders threw in Hunter's direction, near the right pylon.

While being heavily guarded by an NDSU defender, the superstar managed to get his arms underneath to make a clutch catch. Despite a horrendous touchdown dance that's only admired by the young generation, it proved to be the game-sealing score.

2497. NDSU vs. Colorado. 31. 514. Final. 26

