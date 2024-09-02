The best college football highlights and bloopers of Week 1
By Justin Perez
North Dakota State and Colorado put together one of the best games of week 1. As expected, the Bison gave Colorado a great challenge. The FCS powerhouse had several chances to pull off an early season upset but to no avail.
However, the Bison had their fair share of great moments. Their best is probably an interception made by linebacker Nick Kubitz. He came up the catch off a deflection that negated a Buffalo score early in the third quarter.
Unfortunately, for Kubitz, his tip-drill interception was undone by Travis Hunter's third touchdown catch of the night. With eight minutes remaining in the final frame, Shedeur Sanders threw in Hunter's direction, near the right pylon.
While being heavily guarded by an NDSU defender, the superstar managed to get his arms underneath to make a clutch catch. Despite a horrendous touchdown dance that's only admired by the young generation, it proved to be the game-sealing score.