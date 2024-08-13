The Pac-12 connection is paying off for Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze in the NFL
By Sam Fariss
No, they didn't play for the same college team but former Pac-12 stars Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze crossed paths throughout their collegiate careers.
Former USC quarterback Williams was bested by Washington's receiver Odunze and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in 2023 when the future teammates met in conference play.
Now, Williams and Odunze are standing on the same side of snaps in Chicago.
The Bears teammates are shining brightly in their rookie NFL preseason as their connection seems to be blossoming during fall camps.
Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2022, is renowned for his accuracy and arm strength while Odunze, who was a consensus All-American in 2023, is known best for elite route running and unstoppable production level.
For Washington in 2023, Odunze had 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns. Williams completed 266 of 388 pass attempts for 3,633 yards and a stunning 30 touchdowns through the air.
In the Bears' first preseason game of the year, Williams completed 57.1 percent of his passes for an impressive 95 yards.
Unfortunately, in his only target of the game, Odunze wasn't able to complete the pass attempt.
As Williams and Odunze continue to build on their Pac-12 rivalry turned NFL partnership, all eyes will be on the Chicago Bears duo as they are expected to take over the league.
The Bears selected Williams first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and just 21 picks later, selected Odunze towards the end of the first round.