Three must-see Big 12 matchups in Week 1
1. #8 Penn State @ West Virginia
The eighth-ranked Nittany Lions make their way to Morgantown to take on the Mountaineers, with senior quarterback Garrett Greene leading the West Virginia offense they could have Penn State on upset alert in week one.
A dual threat in his first season as a starter in 2023, Greene had 2,406 yards through the air with 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while also gaining 772 yards on the ground and 13 touchdowns.
With running backs CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White both expected to play major roles in the backfield, the West Virginia offense looks to get back to the glory days when Pat White starred at quarterback with star running back duo Steve Slaton and Noel Devine giving opposing defenses headaches.
If he can continue to play at a high level, Greene and the Mountaineers have a chance to be a dark horse in the Big 12 this season.
2. North Dakota State @ Colorado
After a disappointing year in 2023, the Colorado Buffaloes open their season against a North Dakota State team that has won the FCS Championship nine times since 2010.
With another year spent loading up on talent through the transfer portal, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders will once again rely on his son and starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders to lead the offense.
With wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and senior receiver Jimmy Horn Jr, the Buffaloes have a dynamic duo for Sanders to target in 2024.
With a revamped defense, the Buffaloes must be sharp as the Bisons look for a major upset to begin their season and to spoil Colorado's return to the Big 12.
3. TCU @ Stanford
One of the more intriguing match-ups of week one in the Big 12, the TCU Horned Frogs travels to Stanford to take on the Cardinals in their first season as a member of the ACC.
Led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Josh Hoover, the Horned Frogs offense will rely heavily on star wide receiver Savion Williams and a deep group of veterans from last season's squad that struggled to a 5-7 record after playing for the National Championship in 2022.
Another key to their season will be sophomore running back Cam Cook tasked with filling the shoes of Emani Bailey, who rushed for 1209 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
In a deep Big 12 conference, TCU can't afford to start their campaign with a loss and a win would provide a shot in the arm for the Horned Frogs 2024 season.