Triumphs and Tumbles: The 5 standout winners and losers from Week 1
By Justin Perez
I don't think many people have an idea of what to say after this letdown. Houston is indeed in a rebuilding phase, especially after they joined a power conference since their Southwest Conference days. However, they just lay down in their season opener to UNLV.
The Rebels destroyed Houston on the Cougars home turf, 27-7. The crowd of over 27,00 fell shockingly silent.
This was not the way Willie Fritz's Houston head coaching debut was supposed to go. UNLV were slight underdogs in this contest but nobody was expecting a blowout in favor of the Rebels.
Quarterback Donovan Smith had a horrendous night, only throwing for 135 yards and tossed two interceptions. Both picks were courtesy of Jalen Catalon, who also returned one for a pick-six.
The UNLV defense also tallied six sacks on Smith. Three of them came at the hands of Jackson Woodard, one of the best linebackers in the Mountain West. Houston was inept on third-down efficiency, going 2 for 15.
The offensive line struggles extended to the running game as Houston only mustered 38 yards on the ground. The Cougs also committed 10 penalties.
Everything that could go wrong, went wrong. It was arguably the ugliest performance of any team this weekend. Houston might be considered the worst team in the Big 12 conference this season. Nobody can take anything positive from Houston's performance in this game.
Yes, UNLV might be vying for their first conference title since 1994 but this was a disgrace. We might be seeing the worst power conference team this season with Houston.