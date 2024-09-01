Triumphs and Tumbles: The 5 standout winners and losers from Week 1
By Justin Perez
Minnesota was defeated last Thursday by North Carolina for the second consecutive year. While last year's loss was frustrating for the Golden Gophers, this year's defeat was crushing and agonizing.
This matchup in Minneapolis was a defensive struggle, which UNC won by a score of 19-17. Both teams had under 300 total yards of offense.
North Carolina has only 105 passing yards and that aspect of their offense wasn't producing much, even before starting quarterback Max Johnson suffered an injury. On the other hand, it was the Golden Gophers ground game that struggled, only mustering 78 yards on 33 combined carries.
In a game like this, special teams are extremely important. That was the difference in this ACC vs. Big Ten matchup.
Tar Heels kicker Noah Burnette connected on all his four field goal attempts. His longest was a 52-yarder late in the third quarter. On the other hand, Minnesota's kicker Dragan Kesich, didn't have as good of a night.
Last year's season opener saw him be the hero over Nebraska. However, he couldn't pull through this time. Kesich missed two critical field goals, that would've changed the outcome of the contest. He went 1 for 3 in field goal attempts.
The first field goal he missed was late in the first quarter when he dinged the ball off the right post. This one was the most inexcusable, as it was a 27-yard chipshot.
Unfortunately for Minnesota football fans, it was reminiscent of when Blair Walsh missed a 27-yarder against the Seahawks in the 2015 NFL postseason. However, his last miss was brutal. He hooked a 42-yard kick from the right hash.
This would have been the game-winner. Instead, Minnesota dropped to 0-1 to start the 2024 season. This game serves as a reminder of why special teams are just as crucial as offense and defense. Games can be won or lost in this area.
Minnesota needed just one more successful kick to bail them out and it didn't happen.