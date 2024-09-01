Triumphs and Tumbles: The 5 standout winners and losers from Week 1
By Justin Perez
Three quarterbacks at power conference schools left great first impressions on Saturday. John Mateer from Washington State, Dylan Raiola from Nebraska, and Nico Iamaleava of Tennessee all had impressive debuts.
Despite each playing against inferior opponents, each quarterback showed what they could be the next program faces.
Starting with Nico Iamaleava, he led the #15 Volunteers to a 69-3 rout over Tennessee-Chattanooga. In the game, the redshirt freshman set a school record for the most first-half passing yards with 314 of them. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 313 yards and tossed three scores. He averaged 11.2 yards per completion in his first regular-season start. He didn't play in the second half.
Meanwhile, in Pullman, redshirt sophomore John Mateer led the Washington State Cougars to a 70-30 victory over tiny Portland State. Mateer only threw 16 passes but completed 10 of them. He hit plenty of deep shots against the Vikings defense, averaging 18.3 yards per completion.
Eight different Cougars caught a pass in this game. He threw for 293 yards and five touchdowns. He also showed his mobility, as Mateer ran for 55 more yards and another score. Mateer accounted for six of Wazzu's 10 touchdowns.
Finally, true freshman Dylan Raiola starred in his first collegiate start for his Cornhuskers. Against UTEP, Raiola completed 19 on 27 throws for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He and wideout Isaiah Neyor hooked up for six connections and a beauty of a touchdown.
Raiola's play wasn't extremely flashy but effective. He was able to hit several deep shots and was able to spread the ball around well. He was sharp today and led Nebraska to their first season-opening win in five years. The Cornhuskers defeated UTEP 40-7.