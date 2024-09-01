Triumphs and Tumbles: The 5 standout winners and losers from Week 1
By Justin Perez
Has Clemson fallen off the map? Is this the start of their decline? Is the run of excellence over? Most likely, these are some of the questions that people all around the country are asking themselves.
Yes, the Tigers were an underdog against top-ranked Georgia. Yes, they were the inferior team. But this was ugly.
This was a chance for Dabo Swinney and the program to re-establish themselves as a top team in major college football. Clemson barely put up a fight on Saturday.
Georgia manhandled the perceived ACC contenders, 34-3. This game was a nightmare for Tigers fans to watch as their offense stagnated. Georgia limited Clemson to just 188 total yards.
Cade Klubnik had another underwhelming performance. He threw for just 142 yards and a pick. While he did complete 62% of his throws, the offense as a whole looked anemic. The running game was non-existent.
The defense got torched in the second half and gave up 447 yards. Carson Beck lit up the Clemson defense, who had two touchdown throws and nearly 300 passing yards. Let's face it this team doesn't look close to being great at all.
This was just one of those ugly games. Clemson doesn't look good right now and this can be an omen of what's around the corner. The team's three points tied the record for the fewest points in a game since the 2008 season, Dabo Swinney's first year.
Now, there are more questions about the coach's strong dislike of taking advantage of the transfer portal. There's lots of work to do in Death Valley, and improvements need to happen immediately.