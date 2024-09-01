Triumphs and Tumbles: The 5 standout winners and losers from Week 1
By Justin Perez
Talk about a career day. The 6-5, 212-pound junior wideout had a historic day for the Arizona Wildcats. The underrated target was the biggest contributor in a surprising shootout win against New Mexico.
The Hawaii native was coming into the 2024 season opener off a strong campaign in 2023. Last year, he caught 90 balls for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns.
In a 61-point offensive explosion, McMillian accounted for 304 of Noah Fifita's 422 passing yards. He snagged three of his four touchdown catches in the first half. He averaged 30.4 yards per reception. To paraphrase ESPN, it simply was a night for the ages.
Arizona prevailed by a 22-point margin. McMillan made some school and conference history with this late Saturday night performance. He set the single-game Arizona record for receiving yards. It's also the second most in Big 12 history. He tied the single-game Arizona record for touchdown catches.
McMillian became the fourth player in Big 12 history to get 300-plus receiving yards in a game. To quote Dick Vitale, this performance was "scintillating and sensational!"